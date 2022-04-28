Kesgrave teen caught with drugs in buttocks avoids jail

A Kesgrave teenager caught with a total of 55 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin in his buttocks has avoided an immediate prison sentence.

The wraps were discovered after Alex Houston, 18, was strip searched by police on two occasions following his arrest for suspected drug offences in October 2021 and February this year.

Ipswich Crown Court heard how plain-clothed police officers saw four men leaving a property in Ipswich with links to drug dealing and cuckooing on October 12 last year.

After entering the property, officers found Houston inside along with scales and cannabis, and he was arrested.

He was taken to the police station and following a strip search, 45 drug wraps - 31 containing crack cocaine and 14 containing diamorphine - were discovered in his buttocks.

An iPhone was also found at the property, which belonged to Houston, and a number of messages related to drug dealing were discovered after it was analysed.

Houston, who was 17 at the time, was released on police bail for those offences but on February 4, he was caught again after officers attended the Stoke Bridge skatepark in Ipswich.

Houston was at the scene and had four wraps in his hand, as well as a Nokia mobile phone.

He was again taken to the police station and strip searched, and a further 10 wraps of diamorphine were found in his buttocks, the court heard.

The Nokia found revealed further messages relating to drug supply, and indicated Houston was selling directly to users, the court heard.

Houston, of Heath View, Kesgrave, appeared on Wednesday to be sentenced for three charges of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply.

Rob Pollington, mitigating, said Houston had become "disengaged" with his environments, and had been manipulated into selling drugs.

Mr Pollington said Houston's "naivety and immaturity" had led him to becoming involved, and that he had been "refreshingly candid" with the Probation Service.

He added that Houston's family, who sat in the public gallery during the hearing, were prepared to support him in his rehabilitation.

Recorder Douglas Edwards QC said he was prepared to give Houston a chance, and sentenced him to two years' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months.

Houston was also ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work and 40 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Recorder Edwards also ordered a six-month trail monitoring requirement.



