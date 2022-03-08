Trial date set for man accused of stalking

A trial date has been set for a 32-year-old Ipswich man accused of stalking.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (March 8) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Kieran Allen, of St George’s Street, Ipswich.

He pleaded not guilty to stalking the alleged victim causing her serious alarm and distress between October 30 last year and February 2 this year by attending her property uninvited, sending her messages, emailing her place of work and following her home from work.

He also denied two offences of assaulting her by beating in October and December last year.

His trial, which is expected to last three days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing June 27.