News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich woman faces conspiracy trial next year

Logo Icon

Jane Hunt

Published: 2:34 PM July 29, 2021   
23 year-old Callum Brankin admitted causing careless driving at Ipswich Crown Court today

The trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court next summer - Credit: Archant

The trial of  an Ipswich woman accused of conspiring to conceal criminal property will take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (June 29) was Lauren Crowley, 39, of Ranelagh Road, Ipswich. 

She pleaded not guilty to conspiring to conceal criminal property between January 2017 and December last year by allowing receipts and payments to be made from bank accounts.

She also denied transferring criminal property, namely cash and goods derived from criminal conduct.

Also before the court was Katrina Venizelou, 25, of Peach Road, London, who denied conspiring to conceal criminal property and transferring criminal property.

Their trial, which is expected to last for five days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing July 18 next year and a further case management hearing will be held  on April 8.

The women are on unconditional bail.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man arrested on suspicion of murdering Victoria Hall
  2. 2 Heavy police presence spotted in Ipswich as man arrested
  3. 3 Suffolk sprinter opens her 'dream' cafe at age of 25
  1. 4 9 bargain attractions within an hour of Ipswich
  2. 5 Rushmere man admits downloading indecent images of children
  3. 6 Hail, thunder and gusty winds forecast for Suffolk
  4. 7 New Starbucks drive thru set to open in Ipswich
  5. 8 Get lost in two sunflower mazes at this Suffolk farm
  6. 9 Suspect in Victoria Hall murder case still being questioned by police
  7. 10 Man charged with assault after police officer punched in the face
Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christopher Banham, of Chesterton Close, Ipswich, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: CHARLOTTE

Ipswich father caught with indecent images of children avoids jail

Jane Hunt

person
File photo dated 14/10/14 of sold and for sale signs. House sales jumped to record levels in June as

Suffolk postcode sees house prices rise by £100,000 in a year

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene in St Matthew's Street, where a car has gone into Star Express

Suffolk Live

Car crashes into cafe closing Ipswich road

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
The car was recovered in morning in Norwich Road, Ipswich

Ipswich man charged with dangerous driving following Audi crash

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon