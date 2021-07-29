Ipswich woman faces conspiracy trial next year

Published: 2:34 PM July 29, 2021

The trial will take place at Ipswich Crown Court next summer - Credit: Archant

The trial of an Ipswich woman accused of conspiring to conceal criminal property will take place next summer.

Before Ipswich Crown Court via a video link for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Thursday (June 29) was Lauren Crowley, 39, of Ranelagh Road, Ipswich.

She pleaded not guilty to conspiring to conceal criminal property between January 2017 and December last year by allowing receipts and payments to be made from bank accounts.

She also denied transferring criminal property, namely cash and goods derived from criminal conduct.

Also before the court was Katrina Venizelou, 25, of Peach Road, London, who denied conspiring to conceal criminal property and transferring criminal property.

Their trial, which is expected to last for five days, will take place during a two week warned list commencing July 18 next year and a further case management hearing will be held on April 8.

The women are on unconditional bail.