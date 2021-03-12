News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Woman admits causing death of motorcyclist by careless driving

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM March 12, 2021   
The police cordon at the scene of the incident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, in Kesg

A woman has admitted causing the death of a motorcyclist by careless driving on a road near Ipswich. 

Lisa Mickelsen, 34, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court and pleaded guilty to causing the death of Craig Bedford by careless driving on June 7, 2019. 

The crash happened at the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road. 

Police were called by the ambulance service, just after 7pm, to reports of a crash involving a silver Audi A6 and a black Honda 125cc motorcycle.

The junction was closed by Suffolk police for several hours following the incident while crash investigators worked at the scene.

Motorcyclist Mr Bedford suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash. 

The 37-year-old father-of-two, from Ipswich, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken by ambulance to Ipswich Hospital.

He was then transferred to Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridgeshire, and kept in the intensive care unit before his death 14 hours after the crash.

Ipswich crown court with trees

Lisa Mickelsen pleaded guilty at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mickelsen, of Spriteshall Lane, Trimley St Mary, who works as a florist, admitted the offence at a plea and trial preparation hearing on Friday. 

She previously appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich and elected to have her case heard at the crown court. 

Judge Martyn Levett ordered an all options pre-sentence report from the Probation Service ahead of Mickelsen's sentencing hearing. 

The judge said his ordering of the report was no indication of what sentence might be passed. 

Mickelsen, a mother-of-three, was released on unconditional bail ahead of her sentencing, which will take place on Friday, April 30. 

Judge Levett also imposed an interim driving disqualification ahead of next month's sentence. 

An inquest into Mr Bedford's death was opened and adjourned last July. 

It was then opened and suspended by area coroner Jacqueline Devonish in October 2020 after it was revealed a police investigation was underway.

