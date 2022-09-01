Man arrested after police find Class A drugs at Ipswich home
Published: 4:27 PM September 1, 2022
- Credit: Ipswich police
A man was arrested after police found Class A drugs at a home in Ipswich.
The incident happened on Wednesday, August 31, at a property in Waterford Road.
A 26-year-old man from London was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs and possession of Class A drugs.
He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
He has since been bailed to return to police on September 27.