London man charged with drug offences linked to Ipswich

A man from London has been arrested in connection to drug offenses linked with Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with drug offences linked to Ipswich.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested Christopher Pindi, aged 20, in the Putney area of London on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Pindi, of Bensham Grove, in Thorton Heath, London was then charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, namely crack cocaine and heroin, and possession with intent to supply heroin.

He was remanded in custody and was due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court today (February 11).

The arrest was made as part of Operation Orochi— an operation set up by Suffolk police and the Met to tackle county lines drug dealing operating between London and Suffolk.

If you suspect drug dealing is taking place, or you are concerned about the welfare of someone who may have been targeted by an organised crime group, please contact Suffolk police on 101.

