Man accused of stealing £3k worth of alcohol from Ipswich shop

A man has appeared in court accused of stealing £3,000 worth of alcohol from an Ipswich shop as well as cash from a nearby butcher's shop.

Kaywan Karimi, 24, appeared via video link at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich on Thursday to face two charges of burglary.

It is alleged Karimi stole alcohol and mixers worth £3,000 from the Special Food Store on St Helen's Street in Ipswich on April 23 last year.

Karimi, of Chertsey Bridge Road, Chertsey, Surrey, is also accused of taking an unknown quantity cash from the till at Fresh Meat Butchers, also on St Helen's Street, on the same date.

He entered no plea to both charges through a Kurdish interpreter at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction for the case, and sent all matters to the crown court.

Karimi was remanded in custody by magistrates, and will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on May 19 for his plea and trial preparation hearing.