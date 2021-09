Published: 8:09 PM September 7, 2021

A man has been arrested after an altercation between a group of people near Ipswich town centre.

Police were called to the incident in Rope Walk, near St Edmund House, at around 7pm this evening and arrested one male.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "It is understood that the group of people were all known to each other."