Man arrested following Ipswich sexual assault

Published: 9:54 PM October 24, 2021 Updated: 10:25 PM October 24, 2021

A woman was assaulted near the Foundry, on College Street near the Ipswich waterfront. - Credit: Google

A man has been arrested following the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Ipswich last weekend.

The incident happened between 3.10am and 3.20am on Sunday, October 17, in the courtyard area of the Foundry, The Mill, in College Street.

The victim, a young woman, was walking along Ipswich waterfront from Stoke Bridge, where she was approached by a man who tried to talk to her and then asked for her number, which she refused to give him.

As she tried to get away from the man, he chased her into the courtyard area of Foundry, The Mill, where he then allegedly assaulted her.

The victim screamed for help, alerting the attention of residents in the building which caused the suspect to run off in the direction of the waterfront.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, where he remains.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Hinitt said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim who was simply walking home after a night out.

“We are grateful to everyone who has assisted us with the investigation to date; following information received by members of the public, we have arrested a man in connection with the incident.

"Whilst the arrest is a significant development in our investigation, our enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone walking or driving in the area between 3am and 3.30am and saw anything that could assist the investigation are urged to contact police.

Motorists who were driving in the area at the time and have a dashcam fitted in their vehicle are asked to review the footage for any suspicious activity and to pass the material to the police for their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South Safeguarding Investigation Unit in Ipswich, quoting Operation Lodge21 (crime reference: 58039/21).

Those with information should call 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.