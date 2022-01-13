Man assaulted junior nurse at Ipswich Hospital after being told to wait

Yahyah Lokman was sentenced after assaulting a nurse at Ipswich Hospital - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man who assaulted a nurse at Ipswich Hospital after being told to wait by staff has been ordered to pay compensation.

Yahyah Lokman, 36, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for sentence after he was previously found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker at trial.

On January 8, 2021, around 1am, Lokman entered Ipswich Hospital and spoke to reception staff, who told him to wait to see a doctor, Lesla Small, prosecuting, told the court.

Lokman was not happy and raised voices were heard, Ms Small told magistrates.

A male junior charge nurse at the hospital then tried to engage with Lokman, who proceeded to walk towards him.

Lokman raised his fists, which led the nurse to believe he was going to be punched or assaulted, Ms Small said.

The court heard that Lokman then grabbed the nurse and there was a coming together between the pair "in a grappling motion".

Reception staff pushed the emergency button and security staff were able to detain Lokman, Ms Small said.

The police were called and Lokman was arrested after the nurse identified him as the man involved.

The nurse suffered minor swelling to his fingers in the incident, the court heard.

In police interview, Lokman told officers he had gone to the hospital to obtain pain medication, and that the nurse had become angry with him.

He said his actions were in self-defence, and claimed the nurse "had an attitude".

The incident was captured on the hospital's CCTV, magistrates heard.

Lokman denied the offence, but was found guilty at a trial before magistrates on October 6, 2021, and a pre-sentence report was ordered.

Lokman, who was not represented at the hearing, still protested his innocence from the dock, but was told by the court's legal advisor that he had been found guilty at trial and had the right to appeal that decision.

Magistrates sentenced Lokman to a 12-month community order, with 10 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £50 in compensation to the victim.

Lokman must also pay court costs of £500 and a victim surcharge of £95.