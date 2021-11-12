Man punched and threatened after burglar breaks into Ipswich home

A man broke into a home on the Castle Hill estate in Ipswich and punched his victim (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A man was threatened and punched several times after a burglar broke into his home in Ipswich.

The incident happened at a property in Shirley Close, on the Castle Hill estate, at about 6am on Tuesday, Suffolk police said.

The victim woke up and reported seeing a man standing in his bedroom, shining a torch around the room and searching through a box.

An altercation ensued after the man was challenged by the victim, who was punched several times and threatened.

The burglar then left the home and is believed to have left on a scooter in the direction of Dryden Road and Congreve Road.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises in the attack.

Nothing was stolen from the home.

Officers have been conducting enquiries, including house-to-house interviews and reviewing CCTV footage, and are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who could help officers in their investigation is urged to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting crime reference number 37/63073/21.