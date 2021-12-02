Suspected drink-driver charged after three-car collision in Ipswich

The collision happened in Ranelagh Road in Ipswich on Wednesday evening - Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old man has been charged with drink driving after a three-vehicle collision involving a police car at a busy junction in Ipswich.

The incident happened in Ranelagh Road, at the junction with London Road, at about 9pm on Wednesday, Suffolk police said.

Raymond Danes, of Pownall Road, has been charged with driving with excess alcohol for providing a breath sample of 110 micrograms in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35mg in 100ml of breath.

During the incident, a Ford Focus collided with a Seat Leon that was stationary at the traffic lights, which in turn collided with a police car.

Police were called to the scene and the driver of the Ford Focus was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after failing a roadside breath test.

The suspect was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Danes has been bailed to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, January 4.