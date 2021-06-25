Published: 12:14 PM June 25, 2021

A 21-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of high value thefts

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of high value thefts from motor vehicles across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex.

On Wednesday, June 23 police from the Serious Crime Disruption Team along with uniformed officers arrested a man in Ipswich on suspicion of theft and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Wesley Maughan of Southernhay, in Basildon, was charged with conspiracy to commit thefts that took place between May 7 2020 and February 25 2021.

The seven burglaries encompass thefts from motor vehicles, where around £25,000 in total was stolen in the incidents.

Maughan was remanded to appear before Ipswich Magistrates Court this morning, Friday, June 25.



