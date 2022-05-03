News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Teenager charged with drug offences after arrest in Ipswich park

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:42 AM May 3, 2022
Suffolk Police stock images.Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Emran Ahmed, 18, has been charged in connection with drug offences in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug offences in Ipswich.

Emran Ahmed was arrested on Sunday at Alexandra Park in Ipswich on suspicion of being concerned in supplying controlled drugs.

He was taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Ahmed was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supplying of a quantity of cocaine, a controlled drug of class A, being concerned in the supplying of a quantity of heroin and acquired, used or had possession of criminal property, namely £451.74 cash.

He was remanded in custody to appear before court on a date to be confirmed.

According to Suffolk police, the arrest came under the umbrella of Operation Orochi – an operation set up by the force with the Metropolitan Police to tackle county lines drug dealing that operates between London and Suffolk.

