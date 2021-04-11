Published: 7:08 AM April 11, 2021 Updated: 8:43 AM April 11, 2021

Police are investigating the death of a man who had been found unconscious outside a block of flats in Ipswich.

They were called to Griffin Court in Brickfield Close - between Wherstead Road and Hawes Street - shortly after 2pm on Saturday where they found the man in his 20s.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital by ambulance, but died on Saturday evening. His next of kin have been informed. Police described the death as "unexplained" and inquiries are continuing.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said on Saturday night that officers believe this is an isolated incident, with no wider threat to the community.

She said: "A cordon remains in place while an investigation is carried out." On Sunday morning there was still a police presence at the flats.

She asked for anyone who witnessed anything in the area or has any knowledge should contact Suffolk police, quoting reference: 37/17817/21

