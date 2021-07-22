Breaking

Published: 1:39 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 1:43 PM July 22, 2021

A man received a head injury and two stab wounds in an attack in Ipswich - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man in his 30s is in hospital after being stabbed and receiving a head injury in a serious assault in Ipswich.

He was attacked around 4.50am today (Thursday, July 22), at a car park in Emlen Street. Police say his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Police were called at 5.05am by the ambulance service, who had been called to treat an injured man discovered on a bench in Tower Street

Officers and paramedics located the man within minutes and learned he had been attacked in Emlen Street, before making his way to the town centre.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to a head injury and two stab wounds.

Police are looking for three people wearing dark-coloured clothing, who are believed to be connected with this incident.

Detectives remain open-minded as to the motive for this attack, but are treating it as an isolated incident at this time. They say there is not believed to be any threat to the wider community.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and are also asking for anyone who was driving near Emlen Street, or in the wider area including Handford Road, London Road and Elliott Street, between 4.30am and 5.30am who has a dashcam in their vehicle to review the footage for anyone acting suspiciously.

Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 39838/21. You can visit the police website or call 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org