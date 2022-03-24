Man jailed for stabbing victim with broken bottle in Ipswich town centre

Gary Daily of Gladstone Road in Ipswich was jailed for 30 months after a stabbing in the Suffolk town. - Credit: Suffolk police

A man has been jailed for more than two years after a stabbing in Ipswich town centre.

Gary Daily, 34, of Gladstone Road, was jailed for 30 months at Ipswich Crown Court after pleading guilty to unlawful wounding and having an article with a blade or point in a public place.

The incident happened on Wednesday, September 22 in Tavern Street in Ipswich.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking in Tavern Street with a friend when he was approached by two men.

An argument ensued between the victim and Daily, with the victim stabbed once to the lower back leaving a puncture wound.

Daily was arrested the following day and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently charged.

Pc Jack Evans of Ipswich CID said: “This was a nasty incident where Daily used a broken bottle to inflict the wounds on his victim.

"Fortunately, the victim was not more seriously injured.

"This sentence demonstrates that carrying any type of pointed weapon, not just a knife, can have serious implications if you are caught and charged.”

