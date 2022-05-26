Man who attacked partner after she travelled 10 hours to see him is jailed

A violent man who headbutted and punched his partner in an Ipswich guesthouse weeks after being released from prison has been jailed for 20 months.

The woman had travelled from Cardiff to Ipswich to see Oliver Trim, 33, on February 26 this year following his release from jail two weeks earlier.

The pair spent some time at the pub drinking following the woman's 10-hour journey from Wales and booked into a guesthouse, Mitchell Cohen, prosecuting, told Ipswich Crown Court.

There was a problem paying for the room with a card, and Trim left to go to an ATM to get some cash out, leaving the woman at the guesthouse.

He was gone for an hour and a half, and in that time Trim consumed another four cans of lager, the court heard.

On his return to the guesthouse, Trim took the woman's mobile phone and became abusive, Mr Cohen said.

He then headbutted her twice before punching her a further two times to the face, leaving the woman covered in blood, the court heard.

The woman went to the train station, unsure of how she was going to get home before calling the police.

Trim was arrested and in police interview there was "a considerable amount of victim blaming", Mr Cohen told the court.

Trim, of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to a single charge of causing actual bodily harm before magistrates on February 28, and was committed to the crown court for sentence.

The court heard that Trim has 12 previous convictions for 25 offences, including assaults and causing actual bodily harm.

He was also sentenced to 37 weeks' imprisonment in October 2021 for exposing himself to a woman on a Bristol-bound train from Paddington station in London hours after being released from prison.

Benedict Peers, mitigating, said Trim had not taken his medication on the day of the incident and was cooperative with police on arrest.

There was no victim impact statement provided and the woman did not seek a restraining order, the court heard.

Judge Emma Peters said the woman would have found the incident "enormously distressing" having been stranded in a town she was not familiar with after being assaulted.

Judge Peters jailed Trim for 20 months, and he will spend half of that sentence in custody before his release on licence.