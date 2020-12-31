Drug addict jailed for string of Ipswich crimes

Published: 6:00 AM December 31, 2020

A drug addict who breached a suspended sentence by committing a string of crimes in Ipswich has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Ross McCarthy, 42, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday via video link from HMP Exeter to be sentenced for 18 charges including theft from a motor vehicle, handling stolen goods and fraud by false representation.

The court heard how McCarthy, previously of Bramford Road, Ipswich, was seen by a witness on July 31 at a garage on London Road on the other side of a locked fence.

The witness approached McCarthy and asked him why he was in the secure side of the car area, and McCarthy made a number of threats including: "I'm going to gash you out", Mark Milkovics, prosecuting, told the court.

McCarthy became physical at this point, pushing the man back with both hands, Mr Milkovics said.

McCarthy was charged with four counts of vehicle interference in relation to that incident.

Between April 21 and April 25, a Tom Tom satellite navigation device was stolen from a Citroen C3, which was parked in Shamrock Avenue, Ipswich.

On April 25, McCarthy stole a rucksack containing a Xiaomi mobile phone, Ray Ban spectacles, a wallet containing £20 and bank cards from a Mercedes van, the court heard.

The bank cards were then used on the same day to make purchases from Tesco Express on St Matthew's Street, Daily Fresh on Norwich Road, and Euromix on Bramford Road.

On April 29, McCarthy was arrested at his home and became aggressive with a police officer, pulling his shirt, ripping buttons off and kicking the officer to the leg, the court heard.

McCarthy also stole a bottle of WKD from the East of England Co-op in Ipswich on September 24 and was caught by security.

McCarthy, now of Roman Walk, Exeter, also faced a criminal damage charge following an incident involving a broken window in Exeter, two counts of failing to surrender to court bail, one charge of failing to comply with requirements of post-sentence supervision and one count of failing to comply with community requirements of a suspended sentence order.

The court heard that McCarthy was addicted to crack cocaine and heroin, and had left Ipswich two-and-a-half months ago to start a new life in Exeter.

Magistrates activated an eight-week suspended sentence imposed on April 30, and he was handed an additional 12 weeks' imprisonment for the offences.

