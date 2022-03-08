Man released under investigation following alleged knife attack in Ipswich

A man has been released under investigation following an alleged knife attack

A man has been released under investigation following an alleged knife attack in Ipswich earlier this year.

Police were called just before 1.30pm on January 31 to reports of an alleged assault with a large knife in Barrack Lane.

The alleged victim, a 16-year-old boy, was located in the St Matthew's Street area. He was taken to hospital after sustaining a serious laceration to his shoulder.

His injury was not life threatening or life changing.

A 32-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm following the alleged incident, has been released under investigation pending further enquiries, police said.

A college student, who has been charged in relation to an incident in nearby Cecil Road just before the alleged attack, has denied affray and possessing a machete.

The trial of Daniel Das Neves, 18, of Risby Close, Ipswich, has been placed in a warned list for June 20 this year, with a time estimate of three days.