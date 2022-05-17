Man stabbed in back and sides in Ipswich attack

Breaking

A man is in hospital after being stabbed in his back and sides in an assault in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich on Monday evening (May 16) - Credit: Matthew Earth

A man has suffered stab wounds to his back and sides following an assault near a parade of shops in Ipswich.

Police were called at 8.55pm on Monday, May 16 to reports that a group of males were seen running along Hawthorn Drive, one of whom appeared to be carrying a large knife.

Following a search, officers were notified at 9.20pm that a man had been stabbed and was in hospital receiving treatment.

The man is currently in a stable condition.

Police believe the attack happened near to the parade of shops in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich - Credit: Matthew Earth

Police believe the attack took place near to the parade of shops in Hawthorn Drive just before 8.55pm.

Following the stabbing, a Section 60 order giving police extra stop-and-search powers was issued for a 24-hour period and will end on Tuesday, May 17 at 10.45pm.

As part of the powers, officers will be allowed to stop and search without reasonable grounds, but where there is a risk of violence or a belief weapons are being carried, within the area.

Police say there is no risk to the wider public but there is an increased risk of violence "between parties either directly involved or associated with the incident”.

A police car stationed near to the scene of a stabbing in Hawthorn Drive, Chantry, Ipswich - Credit: Matthew Earth

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House in Ipswich, quoting reference: 29847/22.

This can be done via the website – www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update

By calling 101.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100pc anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org