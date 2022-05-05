Man stole household items from elderly lady's Felixstowe home

A man who burgled an elderly lady's house in Felixstowe while she was away has received a suspended sentence.

Philip Harper, 49, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday for a plea hearing and admitted charges of burglary and receiving stolen goods.

The court heard how Harper burgled the lady's home in Manwick Road, Felixstowe, on March 23, 2020, while she was away visiting other people.

The woman's daughter was contacted and told that some items had been taken from the house.

Investigations were made, and it was clear someone had been inside the property, the court heard.

The stolen items, which included garden equipment and other household possessions, were recovered close to the home.

Harper, who was living in Manwick Road at the time of the offence, also admitted receiving stolen goods between March 21 and March 25, 2020 after power tools were stolen from a shed.

Around £1,100 worth of tools were taken in the theft, and the shed owner supplied CCTV footage to the police, the court heard.

Steven Dyble, mitigating, said Harper has "turned a corner in his life" and tackled his "entrenched alcohol problem" by seeking support.

Mr Dyble said Harper, now of Devonshire Road, Ipswich, had now been off alcohol for two years.

Recorder Sarah Przybylska sentenced Harper to 14 months' imprisonment, suspended for 18 months, with a 70-day alcohol monitoring requirement.

He must also complete up to 30 rehabilitation activity days.