News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man must reimburse Peacocks after stealing coats from store

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:30 AM September 9, 2021   
Peacocks after it reopened in Ipswich following its lockdown closure Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Luke Anderson was ordered to pay £200 back to Peacocks - Credit: Archant

A man who stole coats worth £200 from an Ipswich fashion store has been ordered to pay back the money when he is released from prison. 

Luke Anderson, who is currently serving a 33-month jail sentence at Norwich prison for dealing crack cocaine in Ipswich, went into Peacocks in Carr Street, Ipswich, on October 8, 2020, magistrates heard. 

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said Anderson took six or seven jackets and left the store without making any attempt to pay. 

The incident was captured on CCTV and one of the police officers who attended recognised Anderson from "previous dealings". 

Ms Small said the coats were not recovered. 

Mark Holt, mitigating, who entered a guilty plea on his client's behalf after he refused to come out of his cell to appear via video link, said Anderson has struggled with class A drug addiction for a number of years. 

You may also want to watch:

Mr Holt said Anderson, of no fixed address, is now nine months clean of drug use and hopes to work on the railways when he gets out of prison in September next year. 

Magistrates ordered Anderson to pay £200 in compensation to Peacocks on his release. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Child dies in Ipswich medical emergency
  2. 2 200 rooms booked for film crew in Ipswich, hotel manager says
  3. 3 Ipswich Register Office to move because of staff safety concerns
  1. 4 Police crack down on Ipswich council house after reports of gang activity
  2. 5 New American candy store set to open in Ipswich town centre
  3. 6 Ipswich man denies possessing indecent images of children
  4. 7 7 ways to keep spiders out of your home during their autumn mating season
  5. 8 Revealed: The 10 cheapest places to buy a home in Suffolk
  6. 9 Police and ambulance attend medical emergency in Ipswich road
  7. 10 Our Yorkshire Farm star Amanda Owen coming to Ipswich
Suffolk Magistrates Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The White Horse, Felixstowe.

East Suffolk Council

Heritage status could save under-threat Suffolk pub from the bulldozers

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Tim Hortons is to open in Ipswich's Anglia Retail Park later this year

Suffolk Live

Coffee chain Tim Hortons to open Ipswich branch later this year

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Travellers have been seen outside David Lloyd leisure in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Travellers pitch up outside Ipswich gym

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Steak and Lobster Co in Felixstowe is closed until October. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Suffolk Live

Seafront restaurant forced to shut due to staff shortages

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon