Man must reimburse Peacocks after stealing coats from store

Published: 7:30 AM September 9, 2021

A man who stole coats worth £200 from an Ipswich fashion store has been ordered to pay back the money when he is released from prison.

Luke Anderson, who is currently serving a 33-month jail sentence at Norwich prison for dealing crack cocaine in Ipswich, went into Peacocks in Carr Street, Ipswich, on October 8, 2020, magistrates heard.

Lesla Small, prosecuting, said Anderson took six or seven jackets and left the store without making any attempt to pay.

The incident was captured on CCTV and one of the police officers who attended recognised Anderson from "previous dealings".

Ms Small said the coats were not recovered.

Mark Holt, mitigating, who entered a guilty plea on his client's behalf after he refused to come out of his cell to appear via video link, said Anderson has struggled with class A drug addiction for a number of years.

Mr Holt said Anderson, of no fixed address, is now nine months clean of drug use and hopes to work on the railways when he gets out of prison in September next year.

Magistrates ordered Anderson to pay £200 in compensation to Peacocks on his release.