News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Breaking

Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway in 2018

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 9:54 AM March 30, 2021    Updated: 9:59 AM March 30, 2021
Clive Wyard died of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain

A man is to be charged with the murder of Clive Wyard - Credit: Archant

A 33-year-old is to be charged with the murder of an Ipswich man who was found unconscious outside his home in 2018.

Clive Wyard, aged 74, was found collapsed on his driveway in Valley Road at 7.15am on Friday, July 20, 2018.

He had sustained injuries to his head and face, including black eyes, a split cleft lip, a further cut to his lip, a deep cut to his cheek and other cuts to his body.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died 12 days later.

Clive Wyard, 74, died following a severe head injury. Police have launched a murder inquiry into his

Clive Wyard was found on his driveway in 2018 - Credit: Archant

MORE: Family of Clive Wyard seek answers

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Wyard died as a result of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.

Rhys Burroughs, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, has been summonsed to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Thursday, May 20.

Burroughs, who is currently in custody, will be formally charged with murder and attempted robbery at the hearing. 

Mr Wyard's family, Jackie Garnham, Jo Wyard and Desmond Wyard, want anyone with any information to l

Mr Wyard's family pictured on the one-year anniversary of his death - Credit: Archant

Most Read

  1. 1 Teenager attacked by dog in Ipswich
  2. 2 'Iconic' Ipswich music venue latest pub up for sale
  3. 3 Burger King is giving away free Whoppers at new Ipswich drive-thru
  1. 4 Police close A1071 after serious accident near Hintlesham
  2. 5 Driver caught with fake licence is jailed
  3. 6 How busy is Suffolk's coast today as lockdown eases?
  4. 7 Shake-up of Covid rapid test centres - some to close, but new sites to open
  5. 8 Did you attend Ipswich's Holywells High School in the noughties?
  6. 9 Nurse's concern over Ipswich Hospital parking permit refusal
  7. 10 How the number of Covid patient in our hospitals fell from 700 to 46

The inquiry into Mr Wyard's death was conducted by the joint major investigation team at Suffolk and Norfolk police. 


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Undated handout photo issued by the Suez Canal Authority showing the view from a boat alongside the

Suez Canal ship Ever Given was due in Felixstowe

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Club Ipswich has been refurbished Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Club gearing up to host burlesque and dance nights this summer

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
jailed in suffolk and essex

Jailed this week: The 8 men sentenced to time behind bars

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The latest coronavirus infection survey has shown large drops around the county

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 55 Suffolk postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon