Man to be charged with murder of Ipswich father who was found on driveway in 2018

Breaking

Published: 9:54 AM March 30, 2021 Updated: 9:59 AM March 30, 2021

A man is to be charged with the murder of Clive Wyard - Credit: Archant

A 33-year-old is to be charged with the murder of an Ipswich man who was found unconscious outside his home in 2018.

Clive Wyard, aged 74, was found collapsed on his driveway in Valley Road at 7.15am on Friday, July 20, 2018.

He had sustained injuries to his head and face, including black eyes, a split cleft lip, a further cut to his lip, a deep cut to his cheek and other cuts to his body.

He was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died 12 days later.

Clive Wyard was found on his driveway in 2018 - Credit: Archant

MORE: Family of Clive Wyard seek answers

A post mortem examination concluded that Mr Wyard died as a result of a severe head injury, having sustained a skull fracture and a bleed on the brain.

Rhys Burroughs, previously of Colchester Road, Ipswich, has been summonsed to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court in Ipswich on Thursday, May 20.

Burroughs, who is currently in custody, will be formally charged with murder and attempted robbery at the hearing.

Mr Wyard's family pictured on the one-year anniversary of his death - Credit: Archant

The inquiry into Mr Wyard's death was conducted by the joint major investigation team at Suffolk and Norfolk police.



