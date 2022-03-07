News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man wanted after alleged assault in village near Ipswich

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 5:14 PM March 7, 2022
Suffolk police have released this picture of a man they want to talk to in connection with an alleged Whatfield assault.

Police have released this picture of a man they would like to talk to in connection with an alleged assault in Whatfield - Credit: Suffolk police

Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a string of alleged assault offences near Ipswich.

The incident happened in Calves Wood in Whatfield, near Hadleigh, on December 11 last year.

Three victims were subject to a number of offences, including assault, racially aggravated assault, abuse and threatening and intimidatory behaviour.

Two other men, aged 39 and 45, were interviewed in connection with the incident on the same day.

Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/71786/21.

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Suffolk Constabulary
Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

Police cars parked in Portman Road, near Ipswich Town's stadium

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Three arrests after drugs raid in Portman Road in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Picture Perfect Film Company has been spotted filming a new movie at Ipswich Waterfront this morning

Film

Film crews spotted shooting action movie on Ipswich Waterfront

Tom Swindles

person
Sterling Suffolk

Gas price rise forces Suffolk tomato giant to cease production

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Ancient House team

Ipswich Borough Council

Could Ancient House become new Ipswich 'department store'?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon