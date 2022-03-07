Man wanted after alleged assault in village near Ipswich
Published: 5:14 PM March 7, 2022
- Credit: Suffolk police
Police have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a string of alleged assault offences near Ipswich.
The incident happened in Calves Wood in Whatfield, near Hadleigh, on December 11 last year.
Three victims were subject to a number of offences, including assault, racially aggravated assault, abuse and threatening and intimidatory behaviour.
Two other men, aged 39 and 45, were interviewed in connection with the incident on the same day.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number 37/71786/21.
