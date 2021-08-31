News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Wife killer 'locked himself away to avoid Covid' before farmhouse shooting

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 3:31 PM August 31, 2021    Updated: 4:21 PM August 31, 2021
A police cordon in place at the scene of a shooting in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) w

A police cordon in place at the scene in Barham where Silke Hartshorne-Jones (inset) was shot - Credit: Archant

A gun dealer who shot his solicitor wife dead at the couple's Suffolk farmhouse "locked himself away" to avoid catching Covid-19 in the lead-up to the killing, a court has heard.

Peter Hartshorne-Jones was due to be sentenced for manslaughter at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday. However, the hearing was adjourned until next month due to his absence.

The 52-year-old denied murdering his 41-year-old wife, Silke, at their property in Barham, but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility at a hearing in September.

Police were called to the scene by Hartshorne-Jones at 4.45am on Sunday, May 3, last year.

Mrs Hartshorne-Jones was found laying on the floor upstairs with two gunshot wounds.

She was taken to Ipswich Hospital but died at 6.42am.

Hartshorne-Jones was said to have had a recurrent depressive disorder and psychotic symptoms at the time.

Most Read

  1. 1 See inside Suffolk manor house on sale for first time in more than 170 years
  2. 2 Changes to waste bins come into force in East Suffolk this week
  3. 3 New £1.5m seaside restaurant aims for winter opening
  1. 4 Road into Ipswich reopens after motorists injured in collision
  2. 5 Major seafront regeneration project set to start
  3. 6 7 of the best restaurants in Ipswich as picked by readers
  4. 7 Town centre shop could be divided to create three stores
  5. 8 Multi-million pound golf club homes finding buyers
  6. 9 Investment company snaps up town centre restaurant site ahead of auction
  7. 10 Trenches dug on Shingle Street to stop tourists parking at beauty spot

On Tuesday, Judge Martyn Levett said assessing culpability posed a "complex challenge", partly because Hartshorne-Jones made no comment in police interview and never faced trial – although he was heard to have said "What have I done?" following the shooting.

Judge Levett said he would conduct careful scrutiny of whatever had since been said by Hartshorne-Jones to a psychiatrist.

He said scrutiny would also be paid to whether or not checks were carried out into Hartshorne-Jones' applications for shotgun licence renewal and registration as a firearms dealer.

He said Hartshorne-Jones had been diagnosed with depression in 1996 and prescribed an antidepressant following a depressive episode with psychotic symptoms in 2009.

Judge Levett said Hartshorne-Jones had responded 'no' to questions on licence renewal forms about ever having received treatment for mental health conditions.

"There seem to be questions, from a public interest point of view," Judge Levett told the court. 

The court also heard how Mrs Hartshorne-Jones had "left tissues around the house while he [Hartshorne-Jones] had been labouring under the belief he was suffering from coronavirus".

Barrister Jonathan Goodman said Hartshorne-Jones recalled certain events, and that, when asked if the couple had been arguing, said his wife "seemed to have changed".

He said a psychiatrist had come to the clinical view that the "whole Covid episode" had been a "severe aggravator", and that Hartshorne-Jones had effectively "locked himself away" to avoid the illness.

Judge Levett is expected to extend an interim hospital order for Hartshorne-Jones before sentencing in mid-October.

Barham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Director Adrian Carr. The Black Tiles pub in Martlesham has opened a new coffee shop Picture: CHARL

Pub near Ipswich opens new coffee house in honour of owner's grandma

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Zia Marita's Pizzeria at The Woolpack

Iconic Ipswich pub builds outdoor kitchen to serve pop-up pizzas

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town's trip to Coventry - or actually Birmingham - on December 7 has been moved back to Dece

Football

Town game OFF!

Mike Bacon

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Old Post Office

Cornhill

5 businesses coming to Ipswich soon

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon