Jail for man who ran through Ipswich town centre with a knife

A man seen running through Ipswich town centre with a knife has been jailed for 19 months.

Police were called by a member of the public who saw 47-year-old Mark Lewis with the wooden handled knife, which had a seven inch blade, at about 9pm on March 17, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

An officer tried to talk to him, but he started walking along Upper Brook Street and ignored requests to stop, said Simon Gladwell, prosecuting.

Lewis, who smelled of alcohol, was forced to the ground and handcuffed, and the officer could see the knife reported earlier.

While being booked into custody, Lewis became agitated and spat in the face of the custody sergeant.

Lewis, of no fixed address, admitted assault by beating, possession of a knife, four offences of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

Mr Gladwell said Lewis, who had 175 previous occasions, had also used a bank card, stolen during a burglary in Felixstowe, to make four purchases totalling around £70.

Juliet Donovan, for Lewis, said her client had been addicted to heroin and alcohol since he was 17, but was now teetotal and clean of drugs.