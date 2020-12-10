Married couple accused of fraud appear in court

Published: 7:30 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 9:46 AM December 10, 2020

A married couple accused of fraud will appear at the crown court in the new year.

Simon and Rebecca Toloui, of Main Road, Chelmondiston, appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to face a charge of fraud by abuse of position but did not enter pleas.

It is alleged that a number of payments the couple received from Suffolk County Council to look after their disabled son were not used for his care.

Simon Toloui, 65, and Rebecca Toloui, 58, spoke only to confirm their personal details at the short preliminary hearing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and sent the case to the crown court.

The couple will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on January 6, 2021 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Magistrates released the couple on conditional bail ahead of their next court appearance.



