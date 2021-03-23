Girl, 15, missing from Martlesham

Published: 11:21 AM March 23, 2021

Kai Rader is missing after last being seen in Ipswich. The photo was taken before she dyed her hair. - Credit: Suffolk police

A 15-year-old girl from Martlesham is missing from the village near Ipswich.

Kai Rader is currently believed to be in the London area and was last seen on Monday, March 22 at 4.45pm in Ipswich.

She is described as a white female, 5 ft 3 in tall, shoulder-length bright purple hair, average build.

And was last seen wearing a grey puffa coat, all black clothing, trainers and has a black Adidas bag.

Suffolk police is concerned for Kai and are asking anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting CAD reference SC-22032021-324.