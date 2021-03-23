News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Girl, 15, missing from Martlesham

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:21 AM March 23, 2021   
Girl missing

Kai Rader is missing after last being seen in Ipswich. The photo was taken before she dyed her hair. - Credit: Suffolk police

A 15-year-old girl from Martlesham is missing from the village near Ipswich.

Kai Rader is currently believed to be in the London area and was last seen on Monday, March 22 at 4.45pm in Ipswich.

She is described as a white female, 5 ft 3 in tall, shoulder-length bright purple hair, average build.

And was last seen wearing a grey puffa coat, all black clothing, trainers and has a black Adidas bag. 

Suffolk police is concerned for Kai and are asking anyone who may have seen her or knows of her whereabouts to contact them on 101 quoting CAD reference SC-22032021-324.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A sign has gone up outside the new Aldi store in Europa Way, off Sproughton Road in Ipswich

Aldi announces opening date for new Ipswich store

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
The Butt & Oyster in Pinmill is included in a CAMRA publication.

Deben Inns boss reveals which three of his Suffolk pubs will reopen first

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The three-storey town house is on the market for £850,000 with Flick and Son.

Look inside: Seafront home just three metres wide being sold for £850k

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police at the scene in Sirdar Road, Ipswich

Extra patrols and searches following Ipswich stabbing

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon