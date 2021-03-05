Teenagers attempt to steal defibrillator from church wall
- Credit: Google Maps
A group of teenagers who tried to steal a defibrillator from a church wall in Martlesham Heath are being hunted by police.
Four boys, believed to be around 15 to 16 years old, were seen smashing the window of the defibrillator box at St Michael’s and All Angels Church around 5.20pm Saturday, February 27.
The group failed in their attempts to pull the defibrillator off the wall and walked away in the direction of The Square.
The suspects have been described as white and of average builds, varying between 5ft 7in to 5ft 10in in height. They all wore hooded tops, with three wearing "dark clothing" and another wearing a grey tracksuit.
All were wearing face masks.
Those with information about the incident are asked to contact Woodbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 quoting reference 9876/21.
Alternatively, information can be given anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.
