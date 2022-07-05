Man denies sending threatening emails to solicitor and police officer

A Martlesham man sent emails in which he threatened that bricks would be thrown through a solicitor’s windows and to “beat racism” out of him, it has been alleged.

Over the course of a year, Jelani Jones allegedly sent a number of communications containing threats to people he had dealings with including the solicitor and a police officer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

“The prosecution say it was his intention to cause these individuals distress or anxiety,” said James Onalaja, prosecuting.

Jones, 41, of Top Street, Martlesham has denied three offences of sending an electronic communication with intent to cause distress or anxiety, intimidating a witness in court proceedings by sending a threatening email and two offences of sending a letter with intent to cause distress or anxiety.

He has chosen to represent himself during the trial.

Mr Onalaja said Jones sent a police officer emails in 2019 accusing him of being a racist and threatening to degrade him and his family.

He had also sent an email to his family’s former solicitor’s PA threatening that bricks would be thrown through windows at the solicitor’s home and saying that the solicitor would “have racism beaten of of him” by Jones.

The trial continues.