Martlesham man caught with indecent images for second time

Published: 6:00 AM January 23, 2021 Updated: 9:10 AM January 23, 2021

John Campbell was jailed for 18 weeks for downloading 12 indecent images of children - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 33-year-old Suffolk man has been jailed for 18 weeks after being found in possession of indecent images of children for the second time.

John Campbell appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for sentencing on Tuesday.

Campbell, of Lark Rise, Martlesham, had already admitted a single charge of downloading indecent images of children at an early hearing on December 11.

Suffolk police visited Campbell's home after National Crime Agency officers discovered indecent images had been accessed from the address on November 30, 2018.

Prosecutor Mark Milkovics said a micro SD card seized from the property was found to contain 12 of the second most serious, category B indecent images, depicting females aged 12 to 13.

"The defendant has a previous conviction from 2007 for like offences," he added.

"In view of the previous conviction, we say these offences cross the custody threshold."

David Allan, mitigating, said the offences for which Campbell was previously sentenced dated back to when he was a juvenile in 2005.

"In terms of theses offences, during a difficult personal period, he engaged in the activity of looking at pornography and came into possession of images he was sent by another," added Mr Allan.

"As he candidly points out, he hasn't acted on that in a way he should have.

"He recognises, quite properly, the wrong he has done, and has taken steps to address that by engaging with a therapist to tackle underlying issues that led to him being in this position.

"He understands he is at risk of custody, but I would submit this is a case where a suspended sentence could be imposed, as his ongoing treatment would be to the defendant's and society's benefit."

Magistrates said they had decided it would be unjust to suspend custody and sentenced Campbell to an immediate term of 18 weeks' imprisonment.

He will also be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for 10 years.