Men warned they face jail over road traffic offence lies

Zac Langford and Karl Wymer admitted to pervert the course of justice - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A 46-year-old Ipswich man who took the blame for a road traffic offence for a Colchester man has been warned he could be jailed when he is sentenced next week.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday (May 3) for a plea and trial preparation hearing were Zac Langford of Henniker Road, Ipswich and Karl Wymer, 47, of Monks Lane, Colchester.

They both pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice between August 21 and September 17 last year by agreeing that Langford would fraudulently accept responsibility for a road traffic offence committed by Wymer.

The court heard that neither of the defendants have any previous convictions.

Judge Emma Peters agreed to adjourn sentence until next Friday (May 13) for pre-sentence reports and told the men they had pleaded guilty to serious offences which crossed the custody threshold.

She said the fact she had adjourned the case for a pre-sentence report, which would look at alternatives to prison, didn’t mean there wasn’t a real possibility they would receive an immediate prison sentence.

“You should prepare yourselves for that,” said the judge.