Men arrested after £48k worth of cannabis found at property in Copdock

Published: 2:46 PM August 18, 2021 Updated: 4:06 PM August 18, 2021

Two men arrested and charged with drug offences after £48,000 worth of cannabis recovered - Credit: Suffolk police

Around six kilogrammes of suspected cannabis, with a street value of £48,000, has been recovered after two men were arrested.

Officers from the Serious Crime Disruption Team - which works to disrupt serious and organised gangs whose criminal activity focuses on issues such as drug supply and robbery/burglary - along with officers from the Op Sentinel team conducted a warrant at a property on Pearson’s Way in the Copdock area on Monday, August 16.

Two men were arrested and taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

A 39-year-old male was released under investigation pending further enquiries, while 56-year-old Robert Daly of Pearson’s Way was charged with possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Daly appeared before Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, August 17 and was further remanded to next appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be confirmed.

A police spokesman appealed for anyone suspecting that drug dealing is taking place in their area or seeing anything suspicious or out of place to contact Suffolk police.

He said: "You don’t have to be certain, just concerned."

Call police on 101, or alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to report anonymously



