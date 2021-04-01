Man who dealt cannabis from caravan to pay off debt avoids jail

Published: 1:56 PM April 1, 2021

A man caught dealing cannabis from a caravan has been spared an immediate jail sentence.

Scott Terry appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to admit possession with intent to supply 104.2 grammes of cannabis.

The drugs were uncovered by police, along with weighing scale and deal bags, during a search of his caravan in Mendlesham, near Stowmarket, following his arrest for an unrelated matter on September 5 last year.

The 28-year-old, now of Burrell Road, Ipswich, was handed an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Damien Moore, mitigating, said Terry had been selling cannabis to a group of friends in order to repay a debt accrued by buying the drug for his own recreational use.

"He didn't have an operational or managerial function within the chain; he wasn't motivated be earning anything for himself, and he had no understanding of the scale of the operation above him," added Mr Moore.