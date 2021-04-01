Man who dealt cannabis from caravan to pay off debt avoids jail
- Credit: Archant
A man caught dealing cannabis from a caravan has been spared an immediate jail sentence.
Scott Terry appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court on Thursday to admit possession with intent to supply 104.2 grammes of cannabis.
The drugs were uncovered by police, along with weighing scale and deal bags, during a search of his caravan in Mendlesham, near Stowmarket, following his arrest for an unrelated matter on September 5 last year.
The 28-year-old, now of Burrell Road, Ipswich, was handed an 18-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Damien Moore, mitigating, said Terry had been selling cannabis to a group of friends in order to repay a debt accrued by buying the drug for his own recreational use.
"He didn't have an operational or managerial function within the chain; he wasn't motivated be earning anything for himself, and he had no understanding of the scale of the operation above him," added Mr Moore.
Most Read
- 1 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge
- 2 Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident
- 3 Person in hospital after 7ft fall at Orwell Country Park
- 4 Man fined nearly £2k for fly-tipping over a tonne of waste in Ipswich
- 5 'Long time coming' – New speed limit signs installed on Orwell Bridge
- 6 Ipswich's Woodbridge Road reopens after collision
- 7 Easter temperatures to plummet and bring chance of snow
- 8 Audi driver reported after allegedly racing police car on A12
- 9 Woodbridge woman forced to choose between medication and delaying car tax
- 10 Felixstowe drug dealer who hid heroin in Kinder Surprise egg is jailed