Suspected right-wing terrorist arrested in Ipswich by Met Police
Published: 2:18 PM July 7, 2022
A man has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police in Ipswich after an investigation into extreme right-wing ideology.
The arrest was made in the Suffolk town on Wednesday morning.
The 45-year-old was arrested for offences contrary of section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, collection of terrorist information.
A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The man has been bailed and address searches in the Ipswich area are complete.
"The investigation is related to extreme right-wing ideology.
"Detectives are working on the investigation with colleagues from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit."