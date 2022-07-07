Suspected right-wing terrorist arrested in Ipswich by Met Police

A man was arrested in Ipswich yesterday by the Metropolitan Police - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A man has been arrested by the Metropolitan Police in Ipswich after an investigation into extreme right-wing ideology.

The arrest was made in the Suffolk town on Wednesday morning.

The 45-year-old was arrested for offences contrary of section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000, collection of terrorist information.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police said: "The man has been bailed and address searches in the Ipswich area are complete.

"The investigation is related to extreme right-wing ideology.

"Detectives are working on the investigation with colleagues from the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit."