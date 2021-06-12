Kegrave care home manager denies hosting party in breach of Covid rules

Published: 8:00 AM June 12, 2021

Oakwood House residential and nursing home, in Stollery Close, Kesgrave

A care home manager has denied breaching Covid-19 regulations during the second national lockdown in November.

Michaela Hartley-Brown appeared at Suffolk Magistrates' Court for a hearing on Friday afternoon.

The 39-year-old has entered a not guilty plea to a single charge of contravening a direction, or failing to comply with an instruction during an emergency period.

Hartley-Brown is accused of refusing to comply with an instruction given by police officers to leave Oakwood House nursing home, in Stollery Close, Kesgrave, following a staff party, which allegedly breached government Covid-19 restrictions.

The hearing was previously adjourned for a case management form to be submitted.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Hartley-Brown is alleged to have breached regulations 8(3) and (4) of the Health Protection Regulations 2020.

Hartley-Brown, of Meadow Crescent, Purdis Farm, will face a trial at the same court on October 13.

She was released on unconditional bail until the trial.