Safety gear and tools stolen from motorbike and van in Ipswich

Thieves broke into a motorbike topbox and a van last night (May 8), stealing tools and safety gear.

The van was broken into at approximately 2.55am, by an unknown person using an unknown tool.

Tools were stolen from the van, and the offender left in the direction of Clapgate Lane.

This incident happened on Hossack Road.

The motorbike top box was broken into later on May 8, between 5pm and 7pm. Protective gear, including a helmet, jacket and neck protector were stolen.

This incident happened on Gainsborough Lane.

Suffolk police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed either of these crimes. Please contact them quoting crime reference number 37/2787/22 for the Hossack Road incident, and 37/27909 for the Gainsborough lane incident.

