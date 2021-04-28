Ipswich MP 'angered' by 'pitiful' Richard Day killer sentence

Published: 4:30 PM April 28, 2021

Tom Hunt has said "tougher sentencing" is needed for violent crimes following the jailing of Richard Day's killer. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has expressed "anger" following the sentencing of Richard Day's teenage killer.

Mr Hunt thinks 17-year-old Andrea Cristea, who killed Mr Day with a single punch to the neck outside Ipswich takeaway Kebapizza in February of last year, should never set foot in the town again.

Cristea of Freehold Road, Ipswich, pled guilty to manslaughter and violent disorder at Ipswich Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and 10 months at a young offenders' institution on Monday.

Teenage killer Andrea Cristea has been jailed for three years and 10 months - Credit: Suffolk police

The Ipswich MP said: “Not only does this pitiful sentence no doubt cause great hurt for the family and friends but it also raises serious questions about what the authorities imagine will happen to Cristea after he is released.

"No amount of words can ease what has been an unbearable loss. I have been in touch with one member of Richard’s family and am hoping to hear more about how I can help the family in the coming days."

Cristea's lawyer Mary Prior told the court the boy, who was 16 at the time Mr Day was found in St Matthew’s Street, has an IQ of 66, a learning disability and conduct disorder.

Richard Day, known to his family as Richie, was found laying on the ground just after midnight on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was pronounced dead at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, 36 hours later. - Credit: Supplied by family

She said on Monday, April 26 the boy had not pleaded guilty "out of the blue", but following significant negotiation and while maintaining he acted in the belief he was about to be attacked.

Judge Martyn Levett told the court his sentence was "not an attempt to value" the control engineer for UK Power Networks' life and expressed sympathy towards the family.

According to a pathologist, Mr Day died due to blunt force trauma from one fatal blow – a punch to the left side of the neck – which was followed by a kick and three successive fist blows, then a kick and another kick or stamp.

Mr Hunt added that "tougher sentences" are needed to prevent families and victims from feeling "let down" by the justice system.

“Over the last couple of years there has been some progress with regards to tougher sentences such as ending the automatic half-way release for those sentenced to life in prison as well as the early release of sexual offenders," said Mr Hunt.

"This should not distract from the fact that a monumental amount of work is needed to restore public trust and confidence in the justice system.

"We need far tougher sentences for these violent criminals.”

According to the Sentencing Council, manslaughter jail time has a guidance of one to four years if someone has lower culpability, meaning they have a mental disorder, learning disability or lack of maturity or when someone is coming to their own defence.

A 17-year-old boy in the case has also been sentenced to a 10-month youth rehabilitation order for violent disorder, while another boy, also 17, faces a retrial for violent disorder in August.