News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Ipswich MP 'angered' by 'pitiful' Richard Day killer sentence

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 4:30 PM April 28, 2021   
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has said he is concerned about the drop in number of children attending school P

Tom Hunt has said "tougher sentencing" is needed for violent crimes following the jailing of Richard Day's killer. - Credit: Archant

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt has expressed "anger" following the sentencing of Richard Day's teenage killer. 

Mr Hunt thinks 17-year-old Andrea Cristea, who killed Mr Day with a single punch to the neck outside Ipswich takeaway Kebapizza in February of last year, should never set foot in the town again.

Cristea of Freehold Road, Ipswich, pled guilty to manslaughter and violent disorder at Ipswich Crown Court and was sentenced to three years and 10 months at a young offenders' institution on Monday.

Andrea Cristea was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for killing Richard Day

Teenage killer Andrea Cristea has been jailed for three years and 10 months - Credit: Suffolk police

The Ipswich MP said: “Not only does this pitiful sentence no doubt cause great hurt for the family and friends but it also raises serious questions about what the authorities imagine will happen to Cristea after he is released.

"No amount of words can ease what has been an unbearable loss. I have been in touch with one member of Richard’s family and am hoping to hear more about how I can help the family in the coming days."

Cristea's lawyer Mary Prior told the court the boy, who was 16 at the time Mr Day was found in St Matthew’s Street, has an IQ of 66, a learning disability and conduct disorder.

Richard Day, 45, was described as a quiet and reserved man Picture: SUPPLIED BY MR DAY'S FAMILY

Richard Day, known to his family as Richie, was found laying on the ground just after midnight on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He was pronounced dead at Addenbrooke's Hospital, in Cambridge, 36 hours later. - Credit: Supplied by family

She said on Monday, April 26 the boy had not pleaded guilty "out of the blue", but following significant negotiation and while maintaining he acted in the belief he was about to be attacked.

Judge Martyn Levett told the court his sentence was "not an attempt to value" the control engineer for UK Power Networks' life and expressed sympathy towards the family.  

According to a pathologist, Mr Day died due to blunt force trauma from one fatal blow – a punch to the left side of the neck – which was followed by a kick and three successive fist blows, then a kick and another kick or stamp.

Most Read

  1. 1 Racing legend Bill Gredley takes a punt on Ipswich Debenhams
  2. 2 A14 carriageway reopened after lorry fuel tank ruptures
  3. 3 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village
  1. 4 First picture of Richard Day killer released
  2. 5 Three arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with Ipswich house fire
  3. 6 Man charged with attempted murder and kidnapping
  4. 7 Major new depot could bring 180 jobs to Ipswich
  5. 8 Will Ipswich Debenhams sale herald reopening of former BHS?
  6. 9 Hospital Covid outbreak a 'wake-up call' for continuing social distancing, Suffolk leaders warn
  7. 10 Felixstowe holiday park given £750k revamp ready for tourist influx

Mr Hunt added that "tougher sentences" are needed to prevent families and victims from feeling "let down" by the justice system. 

“Over the last couple of years there has been some progress with regards to tougher sentences such as ending the automatic half-way release for those sentenced to life in prison as well as the early release of sexual offenders," said Mr Hunt. 

"This should not distract from the fact that a monumental amount of work is needed to restore public trust and confidence in the justice system.

"We need far tougher sentences for these violent criminals.”  

According to the Sentencing Council, manslaughter jail time has a guidance of one to four years if someone has lower culpability, meaning they have a mental disorder, learning disability or lack of maturity or when someone is coming to their own defence.

A 17-year-old boy in the case has also been sentenced to a 10-month youth rehabilitation order for violent disorder, while another boy, also 17, faces a retrial for violent disorder in August. 

Tom Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police attend the scene of an attempted murder on Levington Road towards Nacton. A cordon remains i

Suffolk Live | Updated

Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Richard Day, 45, known as Richie, was described as a quiet, reserved man and a 'real gent' Picture:

Teenager who killed man outside Ipswich takeaway is jailed

Michael Steward and Tom Potter

Logo Icon
Four fire crews were called to the fire in the Whitton area of Ipswich

Ipswich Live | Updated

Firefighters called to Ipswich solar panel fire

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
There are delays of up to one hour due to the crash on the A14 at Copdock

Updated

Long delays on A14 after lorry's fuel tank ruptured in crash

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon