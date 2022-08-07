Hunt for convicted murderer released on temporary licence in Ipswich

Adrian Patchett was released on temporary licence in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are appealing to find a convicted murderer who has absconded from an east Suffolk prison.

Adrian Patchett, who is serving a life sentence for murder, was reported missing to police shortly after 5.35am on Sunday.

The 42-year-old had been released on temporary licence from Hollesley Bay prison to Ipswich, but failed to meet the conditions of his leave.

Initial enquiries have failed to locate Patchett.

He is described as white, about 5ft 10ins in height, of medium build with blue eyes, bald head and has a full beard.

Patchett has a tattoo of ‘Mother’ on his left arm.

Police are urging people not to approach Patchett if they see him.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD 75 of August 7.