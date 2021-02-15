Teen accused of stabbing woman in Needham Market goes on trial for attempted murder
Published: 1:29 PM February 15, 2021
A teenager has gone on trial accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman in an attempt to murder her at a bungalow in Needham Market.
The trial of Raekwon Jemmison, of Ilford, in Greater London, is due to last an estimated five days at Ipswich Crown Court.
The 18-year-old is accused of the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips, then aged 29, in Quinton Road, Needham Market, on October 19, 2019.
A jury of six men and six women was sworn in on Monday morning.
They were told Jemmison denies a single charge of attempted murder.