News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Teen accused of stabbing woman in Needham Market goes on trial for attempted murder

Author Picture Icon

Tom Potter

Published: 1:29 PM February 15, 2021   
Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market Picture: Mariam Ghaemi

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market - Credit: Archant

A teenager has gone on trial accused of repeatedly stabbing a woman in an attempt to murder her at a bungalow in Needham Market.

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market, where a woman in her 30s was stabbed Picture:

Police at the scene in Quinton Road, Needham Market - Credit: Archant

The trial of Raekwon Jemmison, of Ilford, in Greater London, is due to last an estimated five days at Ipswich Crown Court.

The 18-year-old is accused of the attempted murder of Siobhan Phillips, then aged 29, in Quinton Road, Needham Market, on October 19, 2019.

A jury of six men and six women was sworn in on Monday morning.

They were told Jemmison denies a single charge of attempted murder.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lily Green has achieved the highest apprenticeship level

Ipswich woman reaches highest national apprenticeship level

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The new campaign by the government at a bus stop in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Women fined for 120-mile trip to sleep at beauty spot in lockdown

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Youngsters at the LowBiza Valentine's party at the Bandbox nightclub at Felixstowe in 2005

Gallery

Were you at Bandbox's Valentine party for youngsters in 2005?

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
A man carrying out an 'indecent act' asked a 12-year-old girl to take off her top as she ran past in Stowupland, prompting a ...

Police investigate suspected Covid breach after 'balloon release'

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon