Man denies £20k investment opportunity fraud

Published: 8:00 AM July 17, 2021

A man has denied fraudulently obtaining £20,000 and will appear at the crown court next month.

Ian Stewart, of Keeley Gardens, Aghadowey, Coleraine, Northern Ireland, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Friday via video link.

Stewart pleaded not guilty to a single charge of fraud by false representation at the short preliminary hearing.

It is alleged Stewart defrauded a woman out of £20,000 for an investment opportunity between December 1, 2016 and January 4, 2018 in Ipswich.

Magistrates said their sentencing powers were sufficient, but Stewart elected for the case to be heard at the crown court.

He will next appear at Ipswich Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on August 13.

Stewart was granted unconditional bail by magistrates ahead of his next hearing.