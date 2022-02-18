News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man accused of sex activity with animals remanded in custody

person

Jane Hunt

Published: 6:00 PM February 18, 2022
ipswich crown court

The hearing took place at Ipswich Crown Court - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A plea hearing for a 36-year-old Kesgrave man accused of sex activity with animals has been adjourned for two weeks.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Friday (February 18) for a plea and trial preparation hearing via a prison video link was Oliver Lown, of Main Road, Kesgrave.

He is accused of possessing 1,067 extreme pornographic images and 3,511 extreme pornographic videos, possessing 0.6 grammes of heroin and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of justice on or before April 4, 2020

He is also charged with possessing 66 indecent images of a child in the most serious level A category, 36 category B indecent images of a child and 33 indecent images of a child in the lowest level C category between March 1, 2013 and April 5, 2019.

He is also charged with possession of cannabis on August 28, 2019 and five charges of sexual activity with live animals between March 1, 2013, and November 27, 2019. 

Judge David Pugh adjourned the plea hearing until March 14 and remanded Lown in custody.


Ipswich Crown Court
Kesgrave News

