Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Man charged with stealing bikes from storage areas

Tom Potter

Published: 2:31 PM January 20, 2021   
Compair Crescent

Bikes were reported stolen from a storage area in Reavell Place and Compair Crescent - Credit: Google

A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with two alleged bicycle thefts in the same area of Ipswich – two months apart.

Bikes were reported stolen from a storage area in Reavell Place on Tuesday, September 15, and a storage area in Compair Crescent, where lights and tools were also stolen from another bike, on Thursday, November 19.

A man was arrested and taken into custody for questioning at Martlesham police investigation centre on Wednesday, January 13.

Pawel Piskor, 35, of Bramford Road, Ipswich, was charged the following day with two counts of burglary.

He was released on bail and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday, March 5.

