Published: 2:16 PM July 29, 2021

The phone was stolen from a car near KFC in Cardinal Park, Ipswich (file picture) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

A mobile phone containing photos of sentimental value has been stolen from a parked car in Ipswich.

Police said the phone was taken from a VW Polo parked near KFC in Cardinal Park at around 8.20pm on Tuesday, July 20.

They are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious or who has information to get in touch, quoting crime number 37/39605/21.

You can contact police via their website or by calling 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.



