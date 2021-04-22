Published: 1:29 PM April 22, 2021

Witnesses are being sought after a motorcyclist collided with a lamp post outside the Premier Inn on Key Street in Ipswich last night.

The incident happened around 8.20pm on Wednesday, April 21 and a BMW was also involved but the driver was unhurt.

The motorcyclist did not sustain any life threatening or life changing injuries.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving by the motorcyclist or the BMW prior to the collision or has dash cam footage to contact them on 101 or via the force website, quoting CAD 400 of April 21, 2021.