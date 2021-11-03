News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Two arrested as police continue assault investigation

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:58 PM November 3, 2021
An 18 year old man was struck in the head near this pedestrian crossing on Anglesea Road 

An 18 year old man was assaulted near this pedestrian crossing on Anglesea Road - Credit: Google Maps

Two teenagers have been arrested in connection with an assault in Ipswich.

The victim, 18, was attacked at approximately 6.10pm on Thursday, October 28, near the zebra crossing between Berners Street and Henley Road. 

A Suffolk police spokesman said the victim was involved in a verbal altercation with three other males, who then assaulted him. 

He sustained a blow to the head and attended a hospital for a check up.

Police arrested two teenagers, aged 18 and 17, on suspicion of assault on October 31.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and released on bail until November 27, pending further enquiries.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses, but would particularly like to locate a man who was walking a dog along Anglesea Road. 

Any motorists who were in the area between 6pm and 6.20pm are being asked to review any dashcam footage they might have. 

Join our Suffolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county.
 

