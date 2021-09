Published: 2:36 PM September 7, 2021

Police cars at the scene in Foxhall Road, Ipswich - Credit: Agnieszka Smagała

Emergency services are currently attending a medical emergency in Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

A number of police cars and an ambulance are attending the incident near the Premier convenience store, at the junctions with Henslow Road and Celestion Drive.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers were attending a medical emergency.