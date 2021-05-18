News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Crime

Police deal with spate of incidents in Ipswich

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:22 PM May 18, 2021   
Cambridgeshire police officer dismissed after conduct hearing.

Police have been called to spate of incidents across Ipswich - Credit: ARCHANT

Police have been called to a spate of incidents in Ipswich, involving theft and criminal damage, over the past few days.

The first incident occurred on Saturday, May 15 where police were called to an attempted theft from the Sainsbury store in Warren Heath. 

Three men, aged 21, 24, and 18 were arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning. All three were later released under investigation pending further enquiries. 

A further incident was reported on the same day, when police were called in relation to theft of diesel from a vehicle, which was parked in Portman Road car park. 

Police believe the incident took place between 8am and 4pm on Saturday, May 15 and enquiries are still ongoing in relation to the incident. 

Another incident was reported just before 1pm today (May 18), after a window was smashed at a building in Civic Drive. Officers attended the scene and enquiries are also ongoing. 

