Power tools, cash and wallet stolen from two cars in Ipswich

Penshurst Road in Ipswich where two cars were stolen from - Credit: Google Maps

A number of tools along with cash and a wallet have been stolen from two cars in an Ipswich road.

The two vehicles were targeted in Penshurst Road in the Suffolk town between 6pm on Thursday, March 31 and 7.40am on Friday, April 1.

According to police, power tools, hand tools, drill batteries, cash & tobacco were stolen from one of the vehicles and a wallet was stolen from the other.

Anyone who has any information about these incidents should contact Suffolk Police quoting crime reference 37/19262/22 & 37/19335/22.

